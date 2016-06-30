Andy Bick Owner of Protein House

Healthy eating concepts: Protein house by Andy Bick

Andy Bick owns the restaurant Protein house. He is an expert in fitness and nutrition and helps educate people. He has several years experience with teaching people about their health requirements and gives valuable advice and feedback to encourage people in following right diet and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Nutrition and proper exercise plays a vital role in reaching a proper physique for bodybuilders and anyone who wants to stay in shape.

Protein is essential in helping with muscle recovery and building muscle. Everything in Protein House is made there in house. Every recipe is measured so you get the most benefit out of every meal. The meal portions are put together perfectly so you can still stay within your diet while dining out and eating great food. A healthy diet along with exercise will put you in the best shape of your life . A Professional trainer can help you efficiently train your body and tell you the simple adjustments that can make a huge difference in your progress to having the body of your dreams.

When you are exercising in a park you should begin with stretching this allows your body to warm up. Everyone has a different skill set when it comes to exercise so go at your own pace. Andy Bick uses cardio and weightlifting along with a healthy diet to look the way he does. This is how he manages to remain active and fit. He has obtained a Merit Certificate for the tasks he has done and the achievements he has made. There are many adventures followed by him in the general life and the man is dedicated well for proper fitness and encouraging others for the same.

Protein House is an amazing new franchise opportunity. People are turning more towards healthy eating lifestyles. Fast food places are losing business at a growing pace as more Americans are becoming more health conscience.

Protein house is ahead of the curve when it comes to eating healthy yummy food. You can enjoy your food without having to feel guilty afterwards.

Protein House Concept

The concept of Protein house for Andy Bick came from his passion for fitness and health. He has been able use his experience and skills to help the world with nutrition and diet. Protein house makes eating healthy enjoyable and it tastes great. The time is now to get into the best shape of your life and now you can do it without having to eat out!

Protein house offers Signature smoothies like Apple butter, Grape Ape, and Muscle freak. You can also find signature burgers like the Aloha, Muscle, and the Southwest Veggie Burger. There are also the signature salads and wraps. Feel free to take a look at Protein-house.com

Next time you are visiting Vegas make Sure you go say hi to Andy and Larissa and enjoy a great healthy meal at Protein House.